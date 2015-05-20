© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cape Canaveral Secret Space Plane Launch A Success

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 20, 2015 at 11:24 AM EDT
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle taxis on the flightline in June 2009 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Photo: Air Force
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle taxis on the flightline in June 2009 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Photo: Air Force

 

An Atlas V rocket launch from Cape Canaveral is a success, according to United Launch Alliance.

The launch carried the Air Force’s X-37B orbital test vehicle. Much of the vehicle’s mission remains classified, but what we do know is that it's a reusable space place, kind of like a miniature Space Shuttle. It’s about 30 feet long, unmanned and can land on a runway like a plane.

Also hitching a ride to orbit is a test of LightSail– a crowd funded program aiming to turn the sun’s energy into space propulsion. The group leading that project is headed by Bill Nye The Science Guy, who was at the Cape for the launch.

The rocket also sent CubeSats, tiny boxes containing experiments, into orbit for organizations like NASA.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsAir ForceCape Canaverallightsail
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details