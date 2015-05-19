With More Airbag Defects Announced, Fla. Senator Talks Impact Of Largest U.S. Recall

A Florida Senator is weighing in the largest recall ever in U.S. history relating to a Japanese air bag manufacturer.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, air bag maker Takata has now acknowledged that close to 34 million of its air bag inflators are defective—doubling the number of vehicles already recalled in the U.S. so far. And, U.S. Senator Bill Nelson says Floridians have reason to worry.

“Folks shouldn’t have to drive around wondering if their airbag is going to explode in their face or if their car is going to be on another recall list,” said Nelson, in a video release. “Let’s hope Takata’s admissions today tells us the whole story. But Floridians, especially, have reason to be worried because the evidence is that these airbags explode in more humid climates. This needs to get fixed pronto.”

At least six people have died worldwide because of the defective air bags.