Orange County Final Exams Won't Harm Final Grades

Orange County Public Schools is easing the impact of more tests this school year. Superintendent Barbara Jenkins announced Tuesday new final exams for middle and high school students won’t count if they would harm a student’s final grade.

If scores do count, they will count for 20 percent of the final grade. This comes on top of the state’s note that results of new standardized math tests- in algebra 1, algebra 2 and geometry- are on hold and also won’t count toward final grades, since results won’t even be out until the fall.