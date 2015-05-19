How Veterans Transition To Civilian Life

Military service is difficult and demanding, but the transition to civilian life can be just as tough. According to a Pew Research study, more than a quarter of returning services members said their re-entry was difficult.

To find out more about the challenges facing veterans returning home 90.7's Matthew Peddie speaks to Staff Sergeant William Castillo - who was wounded in combat in Iraq - and Jackie Nelson, from the Camaraderie Foundation - which helps veterans with counseling and other support.

Paul Viau from the University of Central Florida’s Veterans Academic Resource Center joins the program to talk about some of the opportunities for veterans heading to college.