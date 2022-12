Economists have been predicting big gains and increasing growth in 2015, but now, they’re not so sure. That’s according to 90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind, who says new consumer confidence and retail sales numbers are tempering his enthusiasm.

At first, economists blamed the year’s tepid start on temporary factors like bad winter weather. As Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Creston, the winter may be over, but the economic chill is not.