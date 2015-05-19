Orange County Rejects Middle School Plan

Orange County commissioners have turned down a proposed middle school in Timber Springs in East Orange County to relieve overcrowding.

Commissioners rejected the plan because of concerns about drainage and stormwater.

But Jackie Carroll, from the parent group United for a Middle School, said it means students will have to be rezoned.

“Certainly we’re disappointed," said Carroll.

" The result here is just going to be terrible for the kids. Rezoning is going to be contentious at best,” she said.

Carroll said the new campus would have relieved crowding at Avalon Middle School.

Homeowners had raised concerns about traffic backing up along residential streets if the school were built.

Click here to read the Orange County Commission fact sheet about the decision.