A Reach For Wind Energy At Higher Altitudes

Like oil in the deepest oceans, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz says new technology is making it possible to tap stronger, more consistent winds at higher altitudes.

Moniz announced Tuesday in Orlando the advancement makes way for wind energy in all 50 states.

Moniz referenced a new report that says taller wind towers already are common in Europe.

And in the United States, taller towers could expand the land area where it's possible to generate wind energy by up to 67 percent.

"We see an enormously expanded footprint specifically here in the Southeast where there's been this idea wind just doesn't fit here. We see that as not correct," Moniz says.

Wind energy is responsible for nearly 5 percent of the nation's total electricity.

Florida is home to 15 factories manufacturing wind turbine parts and supplies. Siemens USA is based in Orlando.