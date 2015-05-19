© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Reach For Wind Energy At Higher Altitudes

By Amy Green
Published May 19, 2015 at 12:06 PM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Like oil in the deepest oceans, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz says new technology is making it possible to tap stronger, more consistent winds at higher altitudes.

Moniz announced Tuesday in Orlando the advancement makes way for wind energy in all 50 states.

Moniz referenced a new report that says taller wind towers already are common in Europe.

And in the United States, taller towers could expand the land area where it's possible to generate wind energy by up to 67 percent.

"We see an enormously expanded footprint specifically here in the Southeast where there's been this idea wind just doesn't fit here. We see that as not correct," Moniz says.

Wind energy is responsible for nearly 5 percent of the nation's total electricity.

Florida is home to 15 factories manufacturing wind turbine parts and supplies. Siemens USA is based in Orlando.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
