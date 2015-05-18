No Apologies From Congressman Grayson For Swearing At Reporter

Congressman Alan Grayson is not apologizing for using profanity with a Tampa reporterwho quizzed him about an investment fund set up in the Cayman Islands.

The interview with Tampa Bay Times reporter Adam Smith centered on investment funds Grayson set up in the Cayman Islands. Smith’s story noted that Grayson took swipes at Mitt Romney for using the Caymans as a tax haven for his hedge fund.

It then reported on Grayson’s profanity-laced replies to pressing questions. When I asked Grayson whether that was behavior becoming of a congressman he pointed to Harry Truman’s love of a certain swear word. And said if a former president can use profanity than it’s okay in the 21st Century for a congressman.

Grayson insists no taxes have been avoided through his funds.

He says he’ll probably run for Marco Rubio’s U.S. Senate seat, dismissing efforts, he says, from keeping him off the ballot.