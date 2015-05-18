Florida to look at health care jobs gaps

Today the board that oversees Florida’s universities will look at whether Florida graduates enough health care workers to meet demand. It could lead to new programs.The report looks at the statewide number of graduates in a field, compared to the projected number of new jobs.

Here are the areas of concern: Internally, Florida doesn’t produce enough physicians, dentists and physical and occupational therapists. The state also needs more veterinarians, pharmacists, rehab counselors and therapists.

But those jobs are mostly filled by people moving into the Sunshine State to practice health care. That is, except for dentists and therapists. Interestingly, migration is bad for nurse practitioner and nurse anesthetists, two highly specialized nursing degrees.

That’s because more than half of the state’s graduates leave the state.

Check here to download the report.