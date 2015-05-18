Avalon Park Getting A New Charter School

The developer Avalon Park Group says it will build a charter school for grades six through 12 in the east Orange County community by 2016.

Avalon Park Group CEO Beat Kahli says charter operator Academica will run the new school.

“I firmly believe if you can build the best high school in the state of Florida for 15 hundred students as a charter school it will do a lot for property values in the area,” said Kahli.

Another Kindergarten through eighth grade charter school is also in the works for Avalon Park.