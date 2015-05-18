© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Avalon Park Getting A New Charter School

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 18, 2015 at 12:23 PM EDT
463492486_27f58b8396_z-1

The developer Avalon Park Group says it will build a charter school for grades six through 12 in the east Orange County community by 2016.

Avalon Park Group CEO Beat Kahli says charter operator Academica will run the new school.

“I firmly believe if you can build the best high school in the state of Florida for 15 hundred students as a charter school it will do a lot for property values in the area,” said Kahli.

Another Kindergarten through eighth grade charter school is also in the works for Avalon Park.

 

Tags
Central Florida News
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details