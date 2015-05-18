2015 Getting Off To Busy Start At Orlando International Airport

The year has gotten off to a busy start at the Orlando International Airport, where 9.6 million passengers passed through the gates in the first quarter. That’s up from the same time last year.

That’s thanks in part to airlines like Frontier, Southwest, Delta and Jet Blue adding tens of thousands of more seats to the market. Also, Delta added flights to LA, and British Airways doubled its number of flights to London.

Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell, “that tells us that Orlando has a lot, and the region, a lot to offer. When there is access there’s a desire to come to this market, and the community as a whole is working to attract new visitors and new business partners.”

Fennell said 2015 is on track to getting pretty close the 2007 record of 36.4 million passengers at the Orlando International Airport.