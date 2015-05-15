Spotlight: Orlando Artist Returning For Next Round Of Public Street Art In Mills 50

If you’ve driven through Orlando’s Mills 50 District, you know the eclectic colorful street art there attracts the eye. Local artist Danny Rodriguez, better known as Danny Rock, has transformed some utility boxes into works of art in Mills 50. This week he got selected for the next phase of the Mills 50 Public Art Project.

You may have seen an art box he already painted four years ago with the Mona Lisa and Albert Einstein on it at the corner of Livingston and Fern Creek. For his next project he said he's going to do a modern, urban take on Michelangelo's "David."

"It's good to get recognized for the work that you do but for me it's more about just putting my work out there and just reaching out to the community. As an artist you always want to have a voice," said Rock.

He also covered these two utility boxes with Fight Club and Medusa themes: