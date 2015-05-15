Orlando Leaders Join Push to End Human Rights Abuses in Vietnam

Central Florida’s Vietnamese leaders are joining an international push to end human rights abuses in Vietnam.

Tuan Tran and others hope to add to 30,000 signatures urging President Obama to address civil rights violations in an upcoming meeting with Vietnamese president

“We want to send him the message so that he has some proof, the names of the persons in jail there because we really don’t have free speech in that country,” Tran said.

The petitions are circulating across the United States and in other cities, including those in Vietnam.

“The people in Vietnam—they stand up. They make petitions and we just support them. They’re far from the country. Not far from us,” Tran said.

Community members will meet at the new Pho 88 restaurant tomorrow at 5 p.m.