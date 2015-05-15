© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Already Welcoming Record Number Of Tourists In 2015

By Catherine Welch
Published May 15, 2015 at 11:40 AM EDT
Vintage Orlando postcard. Photo: Vintagraphs.com
Vintage Orlando postcard. Photo: Vintagraphs.com

Florida has set another tourism record. The Sunshine State welcomed 28.4 million tourists in the first three months of the year.

To accommodate all those visitors, there are a little more than a million Floridians working in the tourism industry. Visit Orlando CEO George Aguel said Orlando plays a large role in luring a record number of visitors to the state.

“We had another strong year last year of folks coming down here for their convention and business,” said Aguel. “We’re not always as popularly known for but we actually represent the second most popular destination for large conventions.”

Aguel said recent hotel occupancy numbers show Orlando is on track for another booming year.

