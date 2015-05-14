© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Florida Expressway Authority Hires Executive Director

By Catherine Welch
Published May 14, 2015 at 7:38 AM EDT
cfx-authority-ex-dir-laura-kelley-cfx

The Central Florida Expressway Authority finally has an executive director.

The authority’s board voted unanimously to tap Laura Kelley. She’s been running the expressway authority since it was created by the state last June.

It was formed to replace the Orlando Orange County Expressway Authority, which was plagued with corruption allegations.

Kelley was promoted from Deputy Executive Director of Finance and Administration. She starts her new job as soon as her contract is in place.

Tags
Central Florida Newsorlando-orange county expressway authorityCentral Florida Expressway Authroity
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details