New Orlando Bus Route Breaks Ground

Creative Village is breaking ground this afternoon on what Orlando city officials are calling the development’s first piece of horizontal infrastructure.

The city is extending Lymmo- the free bus service- with a new route through Parramore.

The Lime Line will run through the Parramore neighborhood, connecting the Amway Center with Creative Village, a 68 acre mixed use development that the city hopes will help revitalize downtown Orlando.

The Lime Line is part of the city’s bus rapid transit system, which means it gets a dedicated lane in the road to beat the traffic.

Once it starts running next year, the bus service will move about 1,500 passengers a day.

The goal is to increase mobility in the urban core and help provide connections to other forms of transportation including bike share and SunRail.

Connectivity to SunRail is something that Congressman John Mica (R, Winter Park) says must improve, so passengers can more easily get to and from the commuter train.