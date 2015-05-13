Annual Fringe Theatre Fest Brings Local And Global Arts To Orlando

Orlando gets more colorful this time of year, and not because of changing seasons – the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival begins today.

The annual two-week festival has come a long way from its start more than twenty years ago, presenting experimental theatre in downtown Orlando’s unoccupied storefronts and warehouses.

Now it’s a cultural institution, with performances by hundreds of local, national, and even international artists centered around the artistic hub at Loch Haven Park.

And it’s still growing. 90.7’s Nicole Creston spoke with festival producer Michael Marinaccio about the arts on offer this year, and the future of “the Fringe.”

