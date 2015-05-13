© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Annual Fringe Theatre Fest Brings Local And Global Arts To Orlando

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published May 13, 2015 at 7:06 AM EDT
Staff and performers from a previous Fringe assemble for a group photo. Image: Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival on Facebook
Staff and performers from a previous Fringe assemble for a group photo. Image: Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival on Facebook

Orlando gets more colorful this time of year, and not because of changing seasons – the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival begins today.

The annual two-week festival has come a long way from its start more than twenty years ago, presenting experimental theatre in downtown Orlando’s unoccupied storefronts and warehouses.

Now it’s a cultural institution, with performances by hundreds of local, national, and even international artists centered around the artistic hub at Loch Haven Park.

And it’s still growing. 90.7’s Nicole Creston spoke with festival producer Michael Marinaccio about the arts on offer this year, and the future of “the Fringe.”

Click here to find more information about the Fringe Festival

Tags
Central Florida NewsMichael MarinaccioFringe Festival
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details