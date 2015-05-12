Volusia Teachers Receive Pay Raise Under New Contract

Long and contentious contract negotiations between Volusia County teachers and school district officials are now over. The school board voted yesterday to raise teachers’ pay and curb their time in meetings.

Negotiations for the current school year took eleven months. And for two months, teachers abandoned their after-school activities.

Union head, Andrew Spar, said they wanted to make sure Volusia County schools stay competitive.

“That competitiveness comes in pay and benefits, and it also comes in supporting teachers and providing the resources they need to teach students. We see this as a first step in that direction. We think there’s still a tremendous amount of work ahead,” he said.

The new contract will affect 4,500 Volusia County teachers.

The union and school board will start negotiating a contract for the next school year in October.