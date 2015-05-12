© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
St. Johns River Water Management District Searches For New Executive Director Amid Shake-up

By Amy Green
Published May 12, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.
The St. Johns River Water Management District is searching for a new executive director.

The governing board will discuss the vacancy Tuesday after a shake-up of the water district's leadership.

Four senior managers submitted resignations last week, two of them "in lieu of termination."

Executive Director Hans Tanzler also stepped down. He had announced his resignation in March. Combined the five had served the water district for nearly a century.

Many are calling the departures unprecedented. Some environmentalists like the St. Johns Riverkeeper are speculating the Scott administration and state Department of Environmental Protection played a part.

The St. Johns River Water Management District regulates water use and protects waterways and wetlands in central and north Florida.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
