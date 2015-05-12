St. Johns River Water Management District Searches For New Executive Director Amid Shake-up

The St. Johns River Water Management District is searching for a new executive director.

The governing board will discuss the vacancy Tuesday after a shake-up of the water district's leadership.

Four senior managers submitted resignations last week, two of them "in lieu of termination."

Executive Director Hans Tanzler also stepped down. He had announced his resignation in March. Combined the five had served the water district for nearly a century.

Many are calling the departures unprecedented. Some environmentalists like the St. Johns Riverkeeper are speculating the Scott administration and state Department of Environmental Protection played a part.

The St. Johns River Water Management District regulates water use and protects waterways and wetlands in central and north Florida.