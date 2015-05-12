911 Tape Released, Guns Recovered in George Zimmerman Shooting

Lake Mary Police said they found two handguns in the car of the man suspected of shooting at George Zimmerman. Police also have Zimmerman’s handgun.

Zimmerman’s attorney, Don West, said his client was visiting for Mother’s Day and was going to a doctor’s appointment when he saw a car following him, honking the horn and flashing lights. Zimmerman spotted a cop, and while making a U-turn to head toward police he recognized the driver as Matthew Apperson, a man he had an altercation with back in September.

“This fellow continued to follow him and very soon there afterward, within seconds, pulled up next to him,” said West. “Pointed a gun, fired a shot, and the bullet broke the passenger window, and came into the cab where he was, and lodged up near the top of the roof where he was driving.”

Police released part of a 911 call from a third party who said Apperson asked him to call for police. Apperson’s attorney has not returned calls for this story.

The shooting happened at around 1:00pm Monday when Lake Mary Police said Zimmerman flagged down and officer and told him that shots had been fired at his SUV.

Lake Mary police department spokeswoman Bianca Gillett, “at this time it appears that George Zimmerman was not the shooter, no shots were fired from George Zimmerman.”

Gillett said Zimmerman’s injuries were minor, police are asking witnesses to come forward. So far there have been no arrests.

Zimmerman is the neighborhood watch volunteer acquitted of murder in the 2012 shooting death of unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correctly identify the 911 caller as a third party on behalf of the suspect