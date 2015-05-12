Fishkind Conversations: Orlando Tourism Soars...So Why Aren't More People Flying Here?

Tourism in Orlando is booming. Last year, the number of visitors broke records. Now, International Drive is seeing a renaissance with the opening of the Orlando Eye observation wheel and other new attractions. Universal Orlando is still basking in the magical cash flow from its Harry Potter-themed additions. And 2015 is expected to another record-breaking year for tourism.

Travel association AAA is kicking off the summer tourism season with a Memorial Day survey that ranks Orlando as the #1 destination for visitors planning to drive a vacation spot.

Drive, not fly – an important distinction, according to 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind. He says the survey highlights a few ways Orlando could better serve its booming tourism industry…like providing what he calls a world-class airport.

Fishkind starts with a look at why Orlando tops the AAA survey.