Fishkind Conversations: Orlando Tourism Soars...So Why Aren't More People Flying Here?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published May 12, 2015 at 2:44 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Tourism in Orlando is booming. Last year, the number of visitors broke records. Now, International Drive is seeing a renaissance with the opening of the Orlando Eye observation wheel and other new attractions. Universal Orlando is still basking in the magical cash flow from its Harry Potter-themed additions. And 2015 is expected to another record-breaking year for tourism.

Travel association AAA is kicking off the summer tourism season with a Memorial Day survey that ranks Orlando as the #1 destination for visitors planning to drive a vacation spot.

Drive, not fly – an important distinction, according to 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind. He says the survey highlights a few ways Orlando could better serve its booming tourism industry…like providing what he calls a world-class airport.

Fishkind starts with a look at why Orlando tops the AAA survey.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
