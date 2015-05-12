© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida Lawmakers Weigh In On Obama's Trans-Pacific Partnership

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 12, 2015 at 5:59 AM EDT
tpp

President Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal would reduce tariffs on goods traded across the Pacific Ocean. It’s the president’s biggest legislative push since the Affordable Care Act, and it’s making strange political bedfellows: republicans back the president’s trade deal while democrats are against it.

Supporters say it opens our doors to 40 percent of the world’s trade market, opponents say it will kill blue collar jobs back home and allow international companies to sue down to the local level if they don’t like restrictions on things like labor and the environment.

To talk more about the Trans-Pacific Partnership, 90.7's Catherine Welch speaks with Democratic Congressman Alan Grayson and Republican Congressman John Mica about the plan.

 

