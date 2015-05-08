Spotlight: UCF Grad Joining Glenn Miller Orchestra

A recent University of Central Florida music program grad is heading out on tour with a well-known big band orchestra. Upright bassist got his diploma from UCF Thursday, and this weekend, he’s packing up to join the Glenn Miller Orchestra. The orchestra tours the United States and Japan.

Zabel said his love of Glenn Miller’s big band sound has come full circle – after all, it was the inspiration for his audition song that got him into UCF’s Jazz Studies program.

"I grew up listening to the Glenn Miller Orchestra. My dad's a big fan and on summer road trips we'd pop in the cd and listen to it at least five times in a row, both ways," said Zabel.

LISTEN: Zabel plays in WMFE's studio:

[audio mp3="http://wmfeimages.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/05-08-15-Greg-Zabel.mp3"][/audio]