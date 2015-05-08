Passenger Dies In Tram Accident At Orlando International Airport

A passenger died Friday morning riding a tram at the Orlando International Airport.

The trams are usually automated, but this one was being operated manually for a routine inspection. The passenger and an employee with the company that operates the tram were aboard the tram at around 5:48 am when it made a sudden emergency stop. The passenger was ejected through the tram’s windshield falling from the elevated tracks to the ground below.

Airport emergency crews performed life support, the passenger was later pronounced dead at Florida Hospital.

Bombardier has been operating airport trams since 1981, and said it has never had an accident like this one. Spokeswoman Maryanne Roberts said both Bombadier and OSHA are conducting an investigation.

“We’re very, deeply saddened by this accident, our thoughts are with the family of the person involved and our employees at the Orlando site. The accident’s under investigation and we’re waiting to learn more and won’t be able to comment until then,” said Roberts.

The airport says its trams move 100,000 passengers a day on a ride that takes about three minutes. The National Transportation Safety Board told WMFE on Friday afternoon that it was not investigating the accident.

Editor's Note: This story was updated at 4:06pm Friday