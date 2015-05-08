© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Jeb Bush To Speak At Liberty University

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 8, 2015 at 12:29 PM EDT
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Photo: Right to rise PAC
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Photo: Right to rise PAC

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush will deliver the commencement address at Liberty University in Virginia tomorrow. The university represents an important part of the Republican voting bloc.

Liberty University is where Sen. Ted Cruz (R- Tex.) announced his presidential campaign in March.

The university was founded by evangelical Baptist pastor Jerry Falwell.

Republican political consultant Rick Wilson said it has a lot of symbolic resonance for the evangelical part of the coalition.

“They still represent a meaningful part of the coalition, but it is a fraction that has declined somewhat in recent years in terms of the overall percentage," said Wilson.

“Very frequently, evangelical voters have a cluster of other concerns including foreign policy and including economic things that sort of put them into several buckets at once,” he said.

Bush is seen as a potential candidate for the GOP nomination for president, but he has yet to announce his candidacy . Wilson says he expects that announcement to come sometime in June.

Central Florida NewsJeb BushGOPLiberty University
