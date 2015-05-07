Universal’s King Kong Attraction Will Take Visitors To Kong’s Home Turf

There are more details about Universal’s latest attraction “Skull Island: Reign of Kong.” The attraction delivers visitors face to face with King Kong himself.

Visitors will board a large expedition truck that will take them to King Kong’s home turf: Skull Island. There they will make their way through a maze of temple ruins, encounter hostile natives until they reach King Kong’s home, said Universal executive producer Mike West.

“So you will be there on Skull Island where he reigns, and you become an active participant in the next generation of storytelling for King Kong,” said West.

West couldn't say how long the adventure would last, but said it will be one of the longest attractions Universal has ever made.

Skull Island is slated to open next summer.