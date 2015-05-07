SeaWorld Sees Small Gains In Attendance, Revenue

SeaWorld says it’s seen a small bump in attendance and revenue.

The gains come as the beleaguered theme park company looks to a new chief executive officer and media campaign to rehabilitate its image.

In a conference call with investors Joel Manby, SeaWorld's new chief executive officer, said it's too soon to credit the media campaign for the boost, but the strategy is long-term.

"The more we can make that direct link of supporting SeaWorld helps protect and save animals in the wild, it becomes a different conversation."

Attendance climbed 5 percent and revenue 1 percent compared to the first quarter last year. The company says an earlier Easter holiday drove attendance.

SeaWorld has been under fire since an orca killed a trainer in 2010. The 2013 documentary "Blackfish" suggested the animals' treatment helped lead to her death.

The company launched the media campaign this spring featuring its conservation efforts.