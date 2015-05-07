© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Acclaim Academy Charter School in Orlando Shuts Down

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 7, 2015 at 9:57 AM EDT
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

With about a month of school left, Acclaim Academy Charter School on West Colonial is officially closing Thursday. Parents were abruptly notified of the closure Wednesday. Orange County Board Member Linda Kobert says 181 students are in limbo.

“And I also understand that there are some students at the school today basically just sitting in the cafeteria,” said Kobert.

Orange County Public Schools says students are welcome to enroll in the public schools they’re zoned in for the rest of this school year. District officials gave Acclaim Academy a 90-day notice of closure last month outlining financial mismanagement. The school shut down before the 90 days were up.

Tags
Central Florida News
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details