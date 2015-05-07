Acclaim Academy Charter School in Orlando Shuts Down

With about a month of school left, Acclaim Academy Charter School on West Colonial is officially closing Thursday. Parents were abruptly notified of the closure Wednesday. Orange County Board Member Linda Kobert says 181 students are in limbo.

“And I also understand that there are some students at the school today basically just sitting in the cafeteria,” said Kobert.

Orange County Public Schools says students are welcome to enroll in the public schools they’re zoned in for the rest of this school year. District officials gave Acclaim Academy a 90-day notice of closure last month outlining financial mismanagement. The school shut down before the 90 days were up.