© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Shake-Up At The St. Johns River Water Management District

By Amy Green
Published May 7, 2015 at 1:20 PM EDT
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.

A senior manager with the St. Johns River Water Management District is calling the water district's change in leadership "unprecedented" and a "shock."

The manager is one of four who submitted resignations this week as the water district's executive director also steps down.

Two of the four submitted letters announcing their resignation "in lieu of termination."

Robert Christianson spent 24 years at the water district.

"I've been told that my performance has been exemplary and I've brought a lot to the agency, but that there's a desire to have new leadership within the organization."

The water district manages central and north Florida's water resources.

Executive director Hans Tanzler stepped down Monday after announcing his resignation in March. He had been with the water district for more than three years.

Acting executive director Mike Register issued a statement saying it wouldn't be productive to elaborate on the departures.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newsst. johns river water management districtEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details