Kissimmee Passes Resolution Supporting President's Executive Action on Immigration

The Kissimmee City Commission has passed a resolution in favor of President Obama’s executive action on immigration. It’s estimated the President’s action could temporarily protect more than a quarter of a million Floridians from deportation.

Kissimmee Commissioner Art Otero acknowledged the resolution doesn’t actually do anything but says he felt a responsibility to send a message.

“So I stand beside the immigrants and I stand beside them for a better life because they are all looking for a better opportunity in this country and I feel that we should be supporting them,” said Otero.

Kissimmee Mayor Jim Swan voted against the resolution saying local government needs to take care of local government and immigration policy is not in the city’s jurisdiction. The president’s executive order is on hold as a multi-state lawsuit makes its way through the courts.