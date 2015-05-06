Gov. Scott Talks Florida LIP Funding In Washington

Gov. Rick Scott failed to reach an agreement with the secretary of Health and Human Services Wednesday.

The two met in Washington to discuss the $2.2 billion dollar LIP fund.

He told reporters the conversation was good, but "we don’t have a resolution."

In a statement, Scott’s office said inaction will be the same as a no when Florida lawmakers convene in a special session to pass a budget.

Florida’s Senator Bill Nelson said in a statement that the governor is "showing callous disregard for the needs of Floridians."