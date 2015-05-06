© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gov. Scott Talks Florida LIP Funding In Washington

By Abe Aboraya
Published May 6, 2015 at 10:42 AM EDT

Gov. Rick Scott failed to reach an agreement with the secretary of Health and Human Services Wednesday.

The two met in Washington to discuss the $2.2 billion dollar LIP fund.

He told reporters the conversation was good, but "we don’t have a resolution."

In a statement, Scott’s office said inaction will be the same as a no when Florida lawmakers convene in a special session to pass a budget.

Florida’s Senator Bill Nelson said in a statement that the governor is "showing callous disregard for the needs of Floridians."

Abe Aboraya
