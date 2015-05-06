SpaceX Tests Launch Abort System

SpaceX successfully tested a critical feature of the Dragon capsule – a launch pad escape system. The test is a crucial milestone in NASA and SpaceX’s commercial crew ambitions.

Think of the pad escape system like a fighter jet pilot’s ejection seat. If anything goes wrong, the rockets fire and push the crew to safety.

Launch abort systems were used on Mercury and Apollo capsules – they used a rocket attached to the top of the capsule to pull crew to safety. SpaceX’s system is a little different – rockets are integrated into the capsule itself.

Eight rockets launched the Crew Dragon spacecraft 5,000 feet above the pad and about a mile off shore. The test lasted less than two-minutes.

As part of its commercial crew contract, SpaceX needs to prove to NASA its system works and can assure the safety of future astronauts.

