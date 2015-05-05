© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County School Board Renews Call For Review Of New Standardized Tests

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published May 5, 2015 at 9:55 AM EDT
The state of the schools is… surreal.

That’s according to Orange County School Board Chair Bill Sublette. He delivered the annual “State of the Schools” address Tuesday morning.

Sublette said the school board is asking the state legislature for a one-year “hold harmless” period for the new standardized tests. They were administered for the first time a few weeks ago. Test scores determine teacher pay, school funding, and student placement. A "hold harmless" period would make this year's rollout, which was marred by computer glitches, more of a dress rehearsal. In other words, the test scores wouldn't count.

And they shouldn't, Sublette told 90.7 News, because the test hasn't even been benchmarked yet. No one knows what the passing score is. 

"That’s almost something out of a Lewis Carroll novel," Sublette said. "It just is surreal that we’re being told all these very important decisions about a child’s future, a school’s future, [and] a teacher’s future are being based on a test where you’ve never tried it before, it’s never been validated, and you haven’t been told what the pass score is yet."

Sublette said he’ll push the legislature for the one-year delay during the special session starting in June.

Central Florida NewsOrange CountyEducationschoolsBill Sublette
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
