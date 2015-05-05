© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Legislature In Limbo

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 5, 2015 at 7:41 AM EDT
The Florida House adjourned three days before the end of the session.
The Florida House packed up early, saying they couldn’t work through a stalemate with the Senate over health care funding.

A special session is likely  as the two chambers were unable to pass a budget during the regular 60-day session.

But the collapse of the regular session took down some big bills like water preservation and left other legislation like Medicaid expansion  in limbo.

To talk more about what made it and what didn’t, 90.7's Matthew Peddie speaks with reporters Amy Green and Abe Aboraya.

And later in the program, University of Central Florida political scientist Aubrey Jewett joins Matthew Peddie to discuss the special session process - and how the two chambers will negotiate Florida’s budget.

Brendan Byrne
