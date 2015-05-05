© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversation: Financial Fallout From Florida's Budget Impasse And Gov. Scott's Lawsuit

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published May 5, 2015 at 2:08 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind says Tallahassee lawmakers are proving his point that political gridlock over abstract ideas can cause real economic harm.

He expressed that opinion during our conversation last week…and since then, the Florida House adjourned before the legislative session’s end and Governor Rick Scott filed a lawsuit against the federal government.

Both of these moves stem from disagreements over how to handle health care in the state, and Fishkind says both of them could cause economic harm.

First, a look at Governor Scott’s lawsuit over the federal move to end the Low Income Pool program, or LIP. LIP helps pay hospitals for indigent care. Scott says ending the LIP and offering the money as part of the Affordable Care Act is tantamount to the federal government trying to coerce Florida into Obamacare.

But Fishkind has a different perspective. He starts with a little LIP history.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
