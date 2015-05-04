© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Project DTO, looking at Orlando's next 10 years, gets vetted today

By Abe Aboraya
Published May 4, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
One big idea from Project DTO is to build a park underneath Interstate 4 to connect the east and west sides of downtown.
One big idea from Project DTO is to build a park underneath Interstate 4 to connect the east and west sides of downtown.

Orlando will today vote on what the next decade should look like. Project DTO, as it’s called, suggests more than $400 million in projects to improve the city.

Today’s vote clears the way for possible tax dollars to be used. Project DTO looks at big ideas, like expanding SunRail to the airport, bringing a college campus downtown and investing in gigabit Internet.

Thomas Chatmon heads Orlando’s CRA. He said the projects that get him the most excited are plans to turn the underside of Interstate 4 into a park, bridging the east and west sides of downtown, and turning Magnolia Avenue into a pedestrian walkway.

"If we can achieve those things, I think we can consider the plan as being successful at taking us in the right direction," Chatmon said. "Sustainability is important, open space is important, those get me really excited. There’s a lot in there though. I could go on and on.”

Funding the projects will require both public and private partners.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFloridaOrlandodowntown orlandoHealthHealth WMFEproject DTO
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details