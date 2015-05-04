© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Group Urging Parents to Opt Students Out Of Orange K-2 Tests

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 4, 2015 at 10:03 AM EDT
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Kindergartners, first and second graders started taking standardized tests Monday in Orange County. The tests are in reading and math. And some parents are opting their children out of the Iowa Assessment saying it’s too long and difficult for their age.

Jacqui Myers, co-founder of the group “Uncommon to Our Core- Florida,” is pulling her first-grader out of testing Tuesday at Brookshire Elementary.

“We have volunteered to provide parent volunteers in the media center to give constructive worksheets or activities to the children to keep them busy in a more appropriate way,” said Myers.

The Orange County school district says these reading and math tests will be used for teacher evaluations.

Tags
Central Florida NewsStandardized Testingtesting
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details