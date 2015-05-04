Florida Group Urging Parents to Opt Students Out Of Orange K-2 Tests

Kindergartners, first and second graders started taking standardized tests Monday in Orange County. The tests are in reading and math. And some parents are opting their children out of the Iowa Assessment saying it’s too long and difficult for their age.

Jacqui Myers, co-founder of the group “Uncommon to Our Core- Florida,” is pulling her first-grader out of testing Tuesday at Brookshire Elementary.

“We have volunteered to provide parent volunteers in the media center to give constructive worksheets or activities to the children to keep them busy in a more appropriate way,” said Myers.

The Orange County school district says these reading and math tests will be used for teacher evaluations.