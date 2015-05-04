© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dem. Senate Committee Backs Murphy For Florida Senate Seat

By Catherine Welch
Published May 4, 2015 at 9:12 AM EDT
patrick-murphy_cropped

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is endorsing Congressman Patrick Murphy in the race for Marco Rubio’s seat. The endorsement comes as Congressman Alan Grayson considers a run for the seat as well.

In the endorsement, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair Sen. Jon Tester called Murphy one of the party’s most promising rising stars. Grayson responded to the endorsement saying, Florida voters will pick the nominee, “not out-of-touch party bosses sipping cognac in smoke-filled rooms in Washington DC.”

Marco Rubio’s seat has been up for grabs since Rubio announced his run for president. Murphy’s already in, and Grayson says he’ll announce his intentions in the next 30 days. Florida democrats are split between Murphy, a former Republican, and Grayson, a liberal firebrand.

Republicans Pam Bondi and Jeff Atwater polled well, but neither is running, leaving the republican side of the ticket without a candidate.

Tags
Central Florida NewsMarco RubioAlan GraysonPatrick MurphySenate race
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details