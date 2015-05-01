© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida's Sunrail: One Year & One Million Passengers Later

By Renata Sago
Published May 1, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
More than a million people have taken Sunrail trains between DeBary and Sand Lake Road since last May. Photo: Renata Sago.
With one year of service under its belt, Sunrail riders say the commuter rail system is headed in the right direction.

More than a million passengers have taken the trains since they started rolling between DeBary and Sand Lake Road a year ago.

Kevin Quinn rides the train four days a week from Longwood into downtown. He gives Sunrail an A grade for being reliable and helping him avoid I-4.

“It takes me about the same amount of time to drive without all the frustrations and anxiety that come along with driving I-4, so I love it. I’m glad Orlando finally got around to doing this,” he says. 

 Sherine  Squires lived in New York and Atlanta before moving to Orlando. She’s happy with service so far here.

“It’s clean, it’s reliable, and it’s easy to understand. I give it an A.”

Sunrail added a late night train and ran in tandem with three major city events last year.

Riders are still pushing for more trains during the day and weekend service.

Officials plan to expand ridership by adding trains northbound to Deland and southbound to Poinciana.

