© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Volusia Teachers And District Reach Tentative Deal

By Crystal Chavez
Published April 30, 2015 at 9:49 AM EDT
Volusia County Schools will partner with Florida Hospital
Volusia County Schools logo

After nearly a year of negotiations and teacher protests, Volusia County teachers reached a tentative agreement with the district Wednesday night. Volusia Teachers union president Andrew Spar says employees feel like they’re finally being listened to with this deal.

“It calls for raises of about an average of 2.8 percent, no teacher is getting less than a thousand dollar increase in pay; it’s retroactive to the beginning of the school year,” said Spar.

Health insurance costs will stay the same but teachers will now contribute to their dental plans. Teachers vote on the proposed contract May 11 and the school board votes May 12.

Tags
Central Florida News
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details