Volusia Teachers And District Reach Tentative Deal

After nearly a year of negotiations and teacher protests, Volusia County teachers reached a tentative agreement with the district Wednesday night. Volusia Teachers union president Andrew Spar says employees feel like they’re finally being listened to with this deal.

“It calls for raises of about an average of 2.8 percent, no teacher is getting less than a thousand dollar increase in pay; it’s retroactive to the beginning of the school year,” said Spar.

Health insurance costs will stay the same but teachers will now contribute to their dental plans. Teachers vote on the proposed contract May 11 and the school board votes May 12.