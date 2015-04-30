Senate President Gardiner Calls For Special Session In June

Senate President Andy Gardiner said lawmakers will have to find a way to get past the public acrimony that’s surfaced since the Florida House adjourned early and without a budget. Gardiner has requested a June special session.

The federal government linked hospital reimbursements for uninsured care to Medicaid expansion. The House tried to uncouple the two through a plan that replaced federal dollars with state ones.

Senate President Andy Gardiner calls that plan a good start, but says it doesn't solve the problem. “You know, we’ll work through this. Obviously we were disappointed that they left, but we certainly are interested in seeing them get this issue resolved and let’s move on,” said Gardiner.

Gardiner said one way or another, Florida will have a budget come June 30th. And House Speaker Steve Crisafulli released a statement echoing the sentiment.