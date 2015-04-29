© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nik Wallenda Walks The Orlando Eye

By WMFE Staff
Published April 29, 2015 at 6:43 AM EDT
Nik Wallenda is a tiny dot atop the Orlando Eye. Photo: Renata Sago.
A quick stroll atop the Orlando Eye this morning landed Florida daredevil Nik Wallenda a spot in history.

Hundreds watched the 36-year-old walk across the 400 foot-high spinning observation wheel. The stunt took about ten minutes.

High humidity made the wheel slippery. And a ladder Wallenda used to climb the structure collapsed. But he maintained his cool.

“There ain’t nothing easy when you’re up 400 feet. The wheel was moving a bit side to side, swaying, but it was nothing overwhelming. It’s nothing I couldn’t face.”

Wallenda told WMFE"s Intersection that he would make the walk wearing special shoes made by his mother.

The Sarasota native got the idea to walk the Eye while on a family vacation in Orlando.

He plans to walk across the Malaysian Twin Towers and an active volcano.

Gov. Rick Scott was on hand to watch the daredevil, and the walk was broadcast live.

Central Florida NewsFloridaOrlandogov. rick scottNik WallendaOrlando Eyewheel
