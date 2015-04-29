© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
In "State Of The City" Speech, Orlando Mayor Dyer Confirms He's Running For Re-Election

By Crystal Chavez
Published April 29, 2015 at 8:49 AM EDT
Mayor Buddy Dyer delivering 2015 State of the City speech.
The most interesting part of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s "State of the City" speech Wednesday morning came at the very end. “My passion for Orlando is larger today than it’s ever been and it’s for that reason I will be running for another term as your Mayor,” said Dyer.

Mayor Dyer confirmed he’s running for re-election to lead the City Beautiful. He delivered the "State of the City" address at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to an overflow crowd, touting some of the city’s biggest accomplishments.

“We opened this amazing facility, we reconstructed our Orlando Citrus Bowl, secured a Major League Soccer team and broke ground on their stadium, added eight iconic sculptures downtown, kicked off SunRail and started planning a downtown UCF-Valencia campus,” he said.

State funds for that new soccer stadium are in limbo as the Florida Legislature’s impasse on the state’s budget grinds on. Mayor Dyer also addressed homelessness. He said since 2011, Central Florida has seen a 57 percent reduction in veteran homelessness. He said he wants to end veteran homelessness completely by the end of this year.

There’s a proposal moving forward to hold city elections this November instead of next year.

