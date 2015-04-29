© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Halifax Humane Society: We Will Be A No-Kill Shelter By 2020

By Catherine Welch
Published April 29, 2015 at 1:03 PM EDT

The Halifax Humane Society said it wants to become a no-kill shelter by 2020. That means welcoming every animal that arrives at its door. The Halifax Humane Society not only takes unwanted pets, it also accepts whatever animal control drops off from ten of the 17 cities in Volusia County.

Every adoptable pet finds a home, said CEO Miguel Abi-hassan, but it’s much harder to find homes for feral cats and pit bulls. “They are unfortunately stigmatized and unfortunately frowned down upon by HOA’s, apartment complexes, and we need more homes available,” he said.

Abi-hassan said the Halifax Humane Society worked with 25,000 animals last year either in the shelter, with behavioral classes, medical assistance or to spay or neuter.

