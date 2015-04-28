© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Florida Budget Standoff Could Rattle Local Economy

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 28, 2015 at 4:16 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
There’s a stalemate over healthcare in Florida's legislature. That means the House and Senate will likely fail to pass a new state budget by Friday, the scheduled end of the legislative session. Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the uncertainty created by that kind of impasse can cause a negative ripple effect throughout the economy that isn't limited to the healthcare sector. Fishkind spoke to 90.7's Nicole Creston from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul airport where he’s traveling for business.

Fishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
