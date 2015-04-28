Fishkind Conversations: Florida Budget Standoff Could Rattle Local Economy

There’s a stalemate over healthcare in Florida's legislature. That means the House and Senate will likely fail to pass a new state budget by Friday, the scheduled end of the legislative session. Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the uncertainty created by that kind of impasse can cause a negative ripple effect throughout the economy that isn't limited to the healthcare sector. Fishkind spoke to 90.7's Nicole Creston from the Minneapolis-Saint Paul airport where he’s traveling for business.