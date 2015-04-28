Disney Performers Who Refused To Wear Sweaty Costumes Win Their Jobs Back

A federal arbitrator has ruled in favor of three Disney World performers who were fired last summer from the Festival of the Lion King show at Animal Kingdom.

Teamsters Local 385 Union representative Donna-Lynne Dalton says the employees were fired after refusing to wear costumes they said were dirty because they were stacked up against and touched other cast members’ rain-soaked and sweaty costumes.

“The clean unitards were contaminated basically by other peoples’ sweat,” said Dalton.

Disney’s position in the case was that there was no unusual safety or health hazard. But the arbitrator’s decision Monday gives the three performers their jobs back, with back-pay.