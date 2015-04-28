© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard Approves $2.5 Million For High-Tech Manufacturing

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 28, 2015 at 12:59 PM EDT
titusville_1

Brevard County Commissioners approved a $2.5 million incentive package to bring high-tech manufacturing to Titusville.

Officials have been tight-lipped over who will get the money. The unnamed publicly traded company – only referred to as Project Eagle – has been in business for 20 years with 5,000 employees.

The incentive package would help the company establish a manufacturing facility on 15 acres in Titusville.

The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast is negotiating the package and says the 50,000 square foot plant would house 150 workers.

“This has the power to help push Titusville to the forefront. There’s lots of development opportunities up there. There’s lots of exciting things happening with commercial space. This is the beginning of some interest you’re going to see in the north part of the county,” said Greg Weiner of the Space Coast EDC.

He said the average wage would be $48,000. “It provides reasonably high wage – above average employments – for people that don’t necessarily have engineering skillset, although engineering will be involved in this.”

The proposal now heads to the unnamed company. If approved, the company name will then be known and construction on the plant could start this summer.

 

