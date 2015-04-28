© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bill To Give Local Family $3M Headed To Governor's Desk

By Abe Aboraya
Published April 28, 2015 at 1:02 PM EDT
Florida Capitol/Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Before the Florida House adjourned Tuesday one Central Florida family got a multi-million dollar settlement. Sharon Robinson and her surviving son will be paid $3 million dollars in what’s known as a claim bill.

Robinson’s son Matthew was crossing the street when he was hit and killed by a Lynx bus in 2010.

“Presently, as of today, the Senate took the last action they have to in order to authorize to become law with the governor’s signature," said Jeremy Markman, the family's attorney. "So it’s going to the governor’s desk and we’re hoping the governor signs off on the claim bill.”

The Legislature passed zero claim bills in the two previous sessions, but under Orlando Senate President Andy Gardiner passed as many as 14 of them.

Check here for a detailed story on the Robinson family.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlandoFlorida LegislatureHealthHealth WMFERobinson FamilyClaim Bills Florida
Abe Aboraya
