A Culinary Tour Of Little Vietnam

Think of Vietnamese food and chances are you’ll picture a steaming bowl of noodles, called pho. Orlando boasts some great pho restaurants, but as the Intersection team learned from food blogger Ricky Ly, there’s much more to Vietnamese food. Shopping and dining in the Mills 50 district offers a rich insight into the history and culture of Vietnam, and into the community here in Orlando. 90.7's Intersection team caught up with Ricky Ly at a supermarket on Colonial Drive.

[caption id="attachment_48764" align="alignleft" width="575"] Tien Hung Market, one of the first Vietnamese markets in Mills 50.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_48770" align="alignleft" width="575"] Vietnamese and Chinese inspired baked goods fill up the bakery case at Saigon Market.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_48765" align="alignleft" width="575"] Yen Nguyen stands behind the counter of her Bahn Mi shop Nha Trang Subs.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_48766" align="alignleft" width="575"] The house special at Nha Trang Subs.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_48772" align="alignleft" width="575"] Food blogger Ricky Ly and producer Brendan Byrne outside of Veggie Garden, a vegetarian and vegan Vietnamese restaurant.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_48761" align="alignleft" width="575"] Food blogger Ricky Ly snaps a photo of the house gumbo at King Cajun on Mills.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_48762" align="alignleft" width="575"] Louisiana inspired cajun food, including Po Boys and boiled crawfish, from King Cajun on Mills.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_48763" align="alignleft" width="575"] King Cajun owner Ha Nguyen brings out fresh Louisiana crawfish. She flies them in every morning.[/caption]