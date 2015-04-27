Winter Park Businesses Going Smoke Free

A group of Winter Park businesses are going smoke free on their patios.

Twenty businesses have joined the Breathe Free Winter Park campaign, officials are expected to announce Monday.

Jill Hamilton Buss is the Executive Director of the Winter Park Health Foundation, which is leading the voluntary campaign.

“Based on the large number of non-smokers and the growing number of non-smokers, we believe it will either positively impact them or have no impact at all. We’ve done a couple of tests, we did a smoke free weekend at the Winter Park Village,” she said.

Cities in Florida can’t place a mandatory ban on outdoor smoking.